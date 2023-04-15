Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .365, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), Greene has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will look to DeSclafani (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.