On Saturday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .231 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 117th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (27.3%, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish).

Wisdom has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

