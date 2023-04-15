Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while batting .207.
- Cabrera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .211.
- Cabrera has a hit in six of eight games played this year (75.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- DeSclafani (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
