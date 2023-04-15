Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while batting .207.

Cabrera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .211.

Cabrera has a hit in six of eight games played this year (75.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

