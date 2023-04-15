Matt Vierling -- 2-for-6 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .256 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Vierling has had a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

