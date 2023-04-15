The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -1.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • In 40 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 total points.
  • Sacramento has an average total of 238.8 in its contests this year, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has been favored 51 times and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.
  • This season, Sacramento has won 35 of its 51 games, or 68.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score above 237.5 points.
  • Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Golden State is 39-43-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Warriors have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • This season, Golden State has won six of its 21 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • Golden State has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 40 48.8% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236
Warriors 38 46.3% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Three of Kings' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).
  • The Kings average 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
  • When Sacramento totals more than 117.1 points, it is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Warriors have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
  • Golden State has been better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than away (12-29-0) this year.
  • The Warriors average only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings give up (118.1).
  • When it scores more than 118.1 points, Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42
Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
34-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-17
40-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-12
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
33-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-18
32-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-13

