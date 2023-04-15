Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 15 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Orioles.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .308 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Burger has had a base hit in three of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.44 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 38th, 1.145 WHIP ranks 28th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 74th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.