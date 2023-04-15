Jake Burger -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 15 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Orioles.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .308 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Burger has had a base hit in three of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Burger has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings