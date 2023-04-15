Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Dodgers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with 15 hits and an OBP of .481 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).
- In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this season (41.7%), Happ has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Grove (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
