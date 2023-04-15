Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Eric Haase -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Giants.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has two doubles and a walk while hitting .182.
- Haase has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his nine games this season.
- Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will look to DeSclafani (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
