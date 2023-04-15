Eloy Jimenez -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 15 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has two doubles and three walks while hitting .217.

In four of six games this year, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings