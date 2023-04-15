After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out five times in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .356 with two doubles and five walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
  • Swanson has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), he has scored, and in three of those games (27.3%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Grove (0-1) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
