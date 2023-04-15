The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will meet on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET. Jameson Taillon will start for Chicago, trying to shut down Freddie Freeman and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 15 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is ninth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank fourth in MLB with a .282 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 69 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .341.

The Cubs rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined 1.222 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon will get the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits against the Texas Rangers.

Taillon has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Rangers L 8-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners W 14-9 Home Hayden Wesneski - 4/12/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-2 Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/17/2023 Athletics - Away Hayden Wesneski Kyle Muller 4/18/2023 Athletics - Away Marcus Stroman Ken Waldichuk 4/19/2023 Athletics - Away Justin Steele James Kaprielian 4/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jameson Taillon Michael Grove

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.