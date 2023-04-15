Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7) and the Chicago Cubs (7-5) at Dodger Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on April 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (0-2) will get the nod for the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Cubs 6.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 5.8 runs per game (69 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

