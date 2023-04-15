Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 15 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .239 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Bellinger will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last games.
  • Bellinger has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (25.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Grove (0-1) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
