After hitting .257 with four doubles, eight walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .404 this season while batting .261 with nine walks and five runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

This season, Vaughn has posted at least one hit in 10 of 13 games (76.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.

In seven games this season (53.8%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings