After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi is batting .264 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Benintendi is batting .211 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 84.6% of his games this year (11 of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).
  • He has not homered in his 13 games this year.
  • Benintendi has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (69.2%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 9
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Gibson (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.44), 28th in WHIP (1.145), and 74th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
