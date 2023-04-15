After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is batting .264 with two doubles and four walks.

Benintendi is batting .211 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 84.6% of his games this year (11 of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).

He has not homered in his 13 games this year.

Benintendi has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (69.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings