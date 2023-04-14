On Friday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .190 with a double and two walks.

In four of eight games this season, McKinstry got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.

McKinstry has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings