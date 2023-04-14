The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

  • Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • Nevin got a hit in 44.8% of his 58 games last season, with multiple hits in 8.6% of those contests.
  • He went yard in two of 58 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Nevin picked up an RBI in 12 of 58 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 22.4% of his 58 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.9% of those games (four).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 27
.227 AVG .171
.330 OBP .271
.240 SLG .280
1 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 10
18/8 K/BB 28/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 29
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants gave up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Manaea (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.