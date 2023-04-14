When the (3-9) play the (5-7) at Comerica Park on Friday, April 14 at 6:40 PM ET, Joey Wentz will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 3).

The Giants are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea - SF (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-2, 10.29 ERA)

Tigers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Tigers have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Tigers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

