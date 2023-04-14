How to Watch the Tigers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will meet on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. Joey Wentz will start for Detroit, trying to shut down Wilmer Flores and company.
Tigers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' eight home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .308 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 36 runs (just three per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 6.25 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.446 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wentz heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing one hit against the Boston Red Sox.
- Wentz has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Red Sox
|L 14-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Houck
|4/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Kutter Crawford
|4/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Alek Manoah
|4/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kevin Gausman
|4/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Bassitt
|4/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Sean Manaea
|4/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Logan Webb
|4/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Cal Quantrill
