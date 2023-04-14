Tigers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (5-7) and the Detroit Tigers (3-9) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 14.
The Giants will call on Sean Manaea against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-2).
Tigers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Tigers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 8, Tigers 7.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Detroit has won three of nine games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring three runs per game (36 total runs).
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked ERA (6.25) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|Red Sox
|L 14-5
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Houck
|April 9
|Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Matthew Boyd vs Kutter Crawford
|April 11
|@ Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Matt Manning vs Alek Manoah
|April 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kevin Gausman
|April 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Spencer Turnbull vs Chris Bassitt
|April 14
|Giants
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Sean Manaea
|April 15
|Giants
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 16
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Logan Webb
|April 17
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 18
|Guardians
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 19
|Guardians
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Cal Quantrill
