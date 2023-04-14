Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki plays for the first time this season when the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)
- Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
- Suzuki reached base via a hit in 73 of 111 games last season (65.8%), including multiple hits in 22.5% of those games (25 of them).
- In 13 of 111 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Suzuki drove in a run in 34 games last year out of 111 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 7.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- He scored in 42 of 111 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.282
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.326
|.479
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|23
|54/20
|K/BB
|56/25
|5
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|38 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (60.3%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (24.1%)
|21 (39.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (36.2%)
|8 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (31.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard (0-1) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.