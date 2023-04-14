Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Sean Manaea) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.333) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), Greene has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.6 per game).
- Manaea (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
