The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while batting .208.
  • Cabrera has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Manaea (0-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
