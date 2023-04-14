The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while batting .208.

Cabrera has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings