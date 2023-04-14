Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while batting .208.
- Cabrera has a base hit in five of seven games played this season (71.4%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Manaea (0-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
