On Friday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .243.
  • In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Vierling has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Giants will look to Manaea (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
