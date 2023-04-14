The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .211 with four walks.

Schoop has a base hit in four of eight games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Schoop has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings