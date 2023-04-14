Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .211 with four walks.
- Schoop has a base hit in four of eight games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Giants will send Manaea (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
