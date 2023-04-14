Jake Burger -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)

Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Burger got a hit in 54.9% of his 51 games last season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

He hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (eight of 51), including 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Burger drove in a run in 20 out of 51 games last year (39.2%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (9.8%).

He crossed home plate safely in 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 21 .313 AVG .159 .367 OBP .216 .596 SLG .261 13 XBH 5 7 HR 1 20 RBI 6 29/7 K/BB 27/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 22 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

