Jake Burger -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)

  • Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
  • Burger got a hit in 54.9% of his 51 games last season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (eight of 51), including 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Burger drove in a run in 20 out of 51 games last year (39.2%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (9.8%).
  • He crossed home plate safely in 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 21
.313 AVG .159
.367 OBP .216
.596 SLG .261
13 XBH 5
7 HR 1
20 RBI 6
29/7 K/BB 27/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 22
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%)
12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Wells (0-1) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
