Gavin Sheets -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .280 with five walks.
  • In four of nine games this year (44.4%), Sheets has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
  • Sheets has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 5.52 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Orioles will look to Wells (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.