After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Sean Manaea) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .138 with a double and a walk.
  • Haase has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Manaea (0-0) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.