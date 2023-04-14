Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Sean Manaea) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .138 with a double and a walk.
- Haase has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Haase has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.6 per game).
- Manaea (0-0) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.