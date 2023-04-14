Eloy Jimenez is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Giants) he went 1-for-2.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

  • Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Jimenez got a hit 59 times last season in 84 games (70.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.8%).
  • He hit a long ball in 16 of 84 games in 2022 (19.0%), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jimenez drove in a run in 33 out of 84 games last year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (15.5%).
  • He crossed home plate in 36 of his 84 games a season ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.8%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 40
.315 AVG .274
.384 OBP .331
.541 SLG .459
15 XBH 13
9 HR 7
30 RBI 24
34/16 K/BB 38/12
0 SB 0
44 GP 40
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%)
10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%)
21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Wells (0-1) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
