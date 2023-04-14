Eloy Jimenez is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Giants) he went 1-for-2.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Jimenez got a hit 59 times last season in 84 games (70.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.8%).

He hit a long ball in 16 of 84 games in 2022 (19.0%), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez drove in a run in 33 out of 84 games last year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (15.5%).

He crossed home plate in 36 of his 84 games a season ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.8%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 40 .315 AVG .274 .384 OBP .331 .541 SLG .459 15 XBH 13 9 HR 7 30 RBI 24 34/16 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 40 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%) 10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%) 21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)