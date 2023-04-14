Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Giants) he went 1-for-2.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)
- Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- Jimenez got a hit 59 times last season in 84 games (70.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 16 of 84 games in 2022 (19.0%), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez drove in a run in 33 out of 84 games last year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (15.5%).
- He crossed home plate in 36 of his 84 games a season ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.8%).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.315
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.331
|.541
|SLG
|.459
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|24
|34/16
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (65.0%)
|10 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (25.0%)
|21 (47.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (37.5%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (35.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Wells (0-1) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
