Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edwin Rios returns to action for the Chicago Cubs versus Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles DodgersApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI against the Rangers.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)
- Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
- Rios got a hit in 59.3% of his 27 games last season, with at least two hits in 11.1% of those games.
- He homered in 25.9% of his games last year (seven of 27), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games a season ago (nine of 27), Rios plated a run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- In 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.156
|AVG
|.296
|.229
|OBP
|.345
|.438
|SLG
|.537
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|11
|16/2
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Syndergaard (0-1) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
