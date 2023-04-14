Dansby Swanson -- 4-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mariners.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .467 this season while batting .400 with five walks and 10 runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 86th in slugging.
  • In six of 10 games this season (60.0%) Swanson has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
  • In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-1) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
