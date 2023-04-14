(6-5) will match up with the (7-6) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 11 Ks, Justin Steele will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Dodgers are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-1, 6.30 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (1-0, 0.75 ERA)

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won seven out of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 6-4 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cubs have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cubs this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

