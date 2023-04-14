Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is batting .260 with two doubles and three walks.
- In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In eight of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Wells (0-1) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
