Zach McKinstry is back in action for the Detroit Tigers against Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue JaysApril 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 13 against the Red Sox) he went 0-for-2.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .158 with a walk.

In three of seven games this year, McKinstry got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.

McKinstry has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings