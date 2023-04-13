Zach McKinstry is back in action for the Detroit Tigers against Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue JaysApril 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 13 against the Red Sox) he went 0-for-2.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .158 with a walk.
  • In three of seven games this year, McKinstry got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
  • McKinstry has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.84).
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Bassitt (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
