Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Nevin is back in the lineup for the Detroit Tigers and will face Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)
- Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- In 26 of 58 games last season (44.8%) Nevin got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (8.6%) he picked up more than one.
- Logging a plate appearance in 58 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
- Nevin drove in a run in 12 of 58 games last season (20.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score 13 times in 58 games (22.4%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (6.9%).
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.227
|AVG
|.171
|.330
|OBP
|.271
|.240
|SLG
|.280
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (44.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (17.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Bassitt (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
