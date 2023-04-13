(2-9) will go head to head against the (8-4) at Rogers Centre on Thursday, April 13 at 7:07 PM ET. Currently stuck at 4 strikeouts, Spencer Turnbull will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Tigers are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Blue Jays (-250). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (1-1, 10.61 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (0-2, 13.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Tigers and Blue Jays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+190), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored seven times and won five of those games.

The Blue Jays have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Toronto has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This year, the Tigers have won two of six games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.