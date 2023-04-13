How to Watch the Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Chris Bassitt will aim to shut down Javier Baez and company when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just eight home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .303 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .198.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 33 (3.0 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .259.
- The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 10.0 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Detroit has pitched to a 6.74 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.488 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Turnbull heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 6, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up five earned runs.
- Turnbull has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 4.0 innings per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Sale
|4/8/2023
|Red Sox
|L 14-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Houck
|4/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-1
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Kutter Crawford
|4/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Alek Manoah
|4/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kevin Gausman
|4/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Bassitt
|4/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Ross Stripling
|4/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Sean Manaea
|4/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Peyton Battenfield
