The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Rogers Centre

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings