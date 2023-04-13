Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .372, fueled by two extra-base hits.

In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Greene has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

