Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .372, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- In eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), Greene has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
