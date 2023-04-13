Tune in to see the first round of the 2023 RBC Heritage on Thursday, April 13 in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the 7,121-yard, par-71 course at Harbour Town Golf Links, as the golfers fight for a piece of the $20M purse. Jordan Spieth is the event's defending champion.

How to Watch the 2023 RBC Heritage

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,121 yards

Par 71/7,121 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

RBC Heritage Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank

RBC Heritage Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 9:01 AM ET Hole 10 Tommy Gibson, Akshay Bhatia 7:22 AM ET Hole 10 Satoshi Kodaira, Matthias Schwab, Lee Hodges 7:33 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Love, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim 7:44 AM ET Hole 10 Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, J.J. Spaun 7:55 AM ET Hole 10 Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala 8:06 AM ET Hole 10 Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Matthew Fitzpatrick 8:17 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland 8:28 AM ET Hole 10 Nick Taylor, Zach Johnson, Ernie Els 8:39 AM ET Hole 10 Kelly Kraft, Maverick McNealy, Taylor Pendrith 8:50 AM ET Hole 10 Ryan Palmer, Greyson Sigg, Matthew NeSmith

