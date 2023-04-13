Matt Vierling -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .316 this season while batting .257 with three walks and two runs scored.

Vierling has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings