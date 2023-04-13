Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 13 at 7:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .231 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Carpenter has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Carpenter has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bassitt (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
