He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .231 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Carpenter has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Carpenter has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

