After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is hitting .235 with three walks.

Schoop has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.

Schoop has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

