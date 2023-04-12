Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .265 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Grandal has recorded a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|9
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins' 2.64 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.75), 19th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (10.5).
