Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .265 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Grandal has recorded a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 9
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
  • The Twins' 2.64 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.75), 19th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (10.5).
