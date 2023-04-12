When the (5-7) go head to head against the (7-4) at Target Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:10 PM ET, Lucas Giolito will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +135 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

The Twins have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the White Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

