The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .275 with a home run.

Mancini will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last outings.

In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Mancini has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has driven in a run in five games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

