After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)

  • Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • Zavala picked up a base hit in 32 of 61 games last year (52.5%), with more than one hit in 15 of those contests (24.6%).
  • He hit a home run in two of 61 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala drove in a run in 13 of 61 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 21 of 61 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

27 GP 31
.295 AVG .250
.371 OBP .327
.385 SLG .380
7 XBH 9
0 HR 2
8 RBI 13
28/9 K/BB 36/10
0 SB 0
28 GP 33
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (45.5%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (42.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Gray (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
