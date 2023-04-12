Ryan Kreidler Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ryan Kreidler (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
Ryan Kreidler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Ryan Kreidler At The Plate
- Kreidler is hitting .143 with .
- In eight games played this season, Kreidler has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Kreidler has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Ryan Kreidler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Gausman (1-1) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 42nd in WHIP (1.250), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
