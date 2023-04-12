On Wednesday, Riley Greene (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by two extra-base hits.

This year, Greene has recorded at least one hit in seven of 10 games (70.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Greene has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings