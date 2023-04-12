Patrick Wisdom -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (eight) this season while batting .250 with five extra-base hits.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 44.4% of his games this year (four of nine), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

Wisdom has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 33.3%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings