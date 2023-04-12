Patrick Wisdom -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (eight) this season while batting .250 with five extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 108th in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • In 44.4% of his games this year (four of nine), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Wisdom has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 33.3%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 4.08 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
